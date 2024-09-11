Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 805,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

