Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $867,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Unilever by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,419,000 after purchasing an additional 90,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.86.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

