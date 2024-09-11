Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 3,000 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 333.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,717,000 after acquiring an additional 984,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,940,000 after buying an additional 14,220,295 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,524,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,157,000 after acquiring an additional 242,960 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,378,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,307,000 after acquiring an additional 208,308 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,578,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.