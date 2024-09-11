Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Reduces Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

