Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 10,723 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.