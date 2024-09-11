Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 995 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.