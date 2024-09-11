Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,264,000 after buying an additional 54,683 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,568,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,473,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,082,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 53.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after buying an additional 666,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.38.

NYSE NVS opened at $117.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average is $104.73. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $239.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

