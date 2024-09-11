Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

