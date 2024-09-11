MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $144.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.20.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,805.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock worth $276,435. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $117,672,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $3,498,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.50.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

