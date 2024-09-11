Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Decreased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after purchasing an additional 317,278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,464.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 212,820 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 168,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,370 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,555 shares of company stock valued at $774,555 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MHK opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $164.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

