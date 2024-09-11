Morgan Stanley Increases Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $100.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.25.

Shares of BFAM opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,948. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

