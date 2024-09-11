Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Acquires 9,500 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 9,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,772.75.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Sime Armoyan acquired 19,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$105,930.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$11,233.95.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 20,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,384.82.

On Thursday, August 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 6,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,516.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Sime Armoyan purchased 11,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,225.61.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sime Armoyan acquired 4,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$23,452.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 2,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.32 per share, with a total value of C$15,428.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.32 per share, with a total value of C$2,660.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$530.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sime Armoyan purchased 3,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$20,787.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 1.1 %

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.35. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.20 and a twelve month high of C$5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

