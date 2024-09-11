Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.