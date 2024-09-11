Morling Financial Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 27.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 31,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.