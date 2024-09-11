Morling Financial Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after acquiring an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after acquiring an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $193.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $196.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

