Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on October 15th

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $13.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $438.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $448.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

