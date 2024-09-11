MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. MSA Safety makes up about 1.6% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,966,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,186,000 after purchasing an additional 77,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 707,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA Safety stock opened at $171.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.35 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.59 and a 200-day moving average of $184.81.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

