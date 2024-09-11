Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Insider Buys A$269,911.62 in Stock

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA – Get Free Report) insider Brett Paton purchased 2,044,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$269,911.62 ($179,941.08).

Brett Paton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Brett Paton acquired 468,169 shares of Murray Cod Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,262.53 ($26,841.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 10.62.

About Murray Cod Australia

Murray Cod Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in breeding, growing, and marketing freshwater table fish in Australia. It is also involved in breeding and selling Murray Cod, Golden Perch, and Silver Perch as fingerlings. In addition, the company constructs and sells aquaculture equipment.

