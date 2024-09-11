Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 5,865 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,323,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,916,572.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,889 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $74,899.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,452 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $144,048.48.

On Friday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,028 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,025.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,120.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,996 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.12.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,128.00.

Donegal Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ DGICA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 4,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.90 million, a P/E ratio of 93.69 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 431.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

