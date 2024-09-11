Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 27,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 261,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $494.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 712,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.