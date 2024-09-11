Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Napco Security Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.
Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. 85,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,725. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19.
Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies
In other news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.
View Our Latest Research Report on NSSC
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Napco Security Technologies
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Duke Energy Could Be the Perfect Utility Stock to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.