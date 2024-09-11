Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Napco Security Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. 85,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,725. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

