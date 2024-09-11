NASB Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

NASB Financial stock remained flat at $37.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. NASB Financial has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter. NASB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 17.41%.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

