Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 27th

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

NDAQ stock opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

