Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $685.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

NFLX stock opened at $673.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $659.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.