NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Shares Down 3.8%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.76. 88,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 138,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 276.12% and a negative net margin of 308.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

