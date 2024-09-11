Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and pain in Italy and the United States. It offers Xadago (safinamide), a chemical entity for the treatment of Parkinson's in the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea.

