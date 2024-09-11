NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 529.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 4,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 686,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,605,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 139,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NEE stock opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $82.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.