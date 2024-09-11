NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.80 and last traded at $82.00. Approximately 1,508,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,920,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,327,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

