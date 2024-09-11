Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

