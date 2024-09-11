Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Makes New $308,000 Investment in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Mural Oncology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MURA. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth about $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mural Oncology news, CEO Caroline Loew sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $36,465.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,391 shares in the company, valued at $699,537.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mural Oncology Price Performance

MURA stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Mural Oncology plc has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mural Oncology plc will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

