Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 667,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,462,000. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 216,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $99.37 and a 52-week high of $139.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.96.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

