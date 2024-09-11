Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,222.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,263,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after buying an additional 1,743,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 722,717 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 479.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 301,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

