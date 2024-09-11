NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,880,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,676,000 after buying an additional 211,360 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

