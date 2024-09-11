North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $301.64

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 301.64 ($3.94) and traded as low as GBX 299 ($3.91). North American Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 302 ($3.95), with a volume of 208,418 shares traded.

North American Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 301.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 294.17. The stock has a market cap of £412.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15,100.00 and a beta of 0.70.

North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is 55,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

North American Income Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £300,000 ($392,310.71). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 200,000 shares of company stock worth $59,700,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

