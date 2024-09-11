Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 74,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

