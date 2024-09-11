Nosana (NOS) Price Hits $1.79 on Major Exchanges

Nosana (NOS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Nosana has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Nosana has a total market capitalization of $162.46 million and $1.06 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nosana token can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00003171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000119 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana’s launch date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,666,755 tokens. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. Nosana’s official website is nosana.io. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 1.82523467 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,141,812.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

