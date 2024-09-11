Nosana Price Tops $1.80 on Top Exchanges (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Nosana token can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00003155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nosana has a total market cap of $163.24 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nosana has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nosana

Nosana’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,675,317 tokens. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. Nosana’s official website is nosana.io. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 1.82523467 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,141,812.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using U.S. dollars.

