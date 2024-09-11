NOV Inc. (NOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 27th

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

NOV has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. NOV has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NOV to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of NOV opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61. NOV has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

