Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Hold

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Nutrien to a moderate sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$64.33.

Nutrien Stock Performance

TSE NTR opened at C$61.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$60.74 and a twelve month high of C$87.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.23.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.31. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of C$13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.4593886 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutrien

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 3,500 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 8,145 shares of company stock worth $522,580 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

