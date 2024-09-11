Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUW opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.