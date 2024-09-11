Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

