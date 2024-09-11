Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE JGH opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.