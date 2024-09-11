Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE JGH opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $13.10.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Duke Energy Could Be the Perfect Utility Stock to Buy Now
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 2 Recession-Resistant Stocks for Tough Market Conditions
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.