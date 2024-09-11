Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 1st

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $11.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
