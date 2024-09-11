Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 1st

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $11.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

