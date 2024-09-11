Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4175 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NMAI stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

