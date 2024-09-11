Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 1st

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NNY opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $8.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.