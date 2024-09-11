Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on October 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JPI stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

