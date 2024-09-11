Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 1st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0755 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

In other news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 16,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,989.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,524.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

