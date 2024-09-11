nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several research firms have commented on NVT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

NVT stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,201,000 after buying an additional 673,990 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,770,000 after buying an additional 102,643 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,630,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

