Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.91 and last traded at $50.08. 5,406,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 8,458,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532,318 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,707,000 after buying an additional 277,462 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $92,433,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after buying an additional 503,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.