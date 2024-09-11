Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OVBC opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.85%.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
